Corbin Carroll News: Homers in loss
Carroll went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Dodgers.
Carroll got Arizona on the board with his third-inning blast. The outfielder has an extra-base hit in each of the last three games, going 4-for-13 in that span. For the season, he's hitting .289 with a .925 OPS, eight homers, 29 RBI, 38 runs scored, 14 doubles, eight triples and seven stolen bases over 57 contests.
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