Corbin Carroll News: In lineup as expected
Carroll (hip) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and bat second against the Phillies on Saturday.
Carroll tweaked his hip while running the bases Wednesday, but he's now set to return to the starting nine following a couple of days off. The 25-year-old outfielder has been on fire to start the season, slashing .333/.408/.690 across 49 plate appearances and logging seven hits over his last three games.
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