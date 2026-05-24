Corbin Carroll News: Logs four hits in win
Carroll went 4-for-4 with two triples, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 9-1 victory over the Rockies.
Carroll opened the scoring with an RBI triple in the first inning before adding another run-scoring triple in the sixth frame as part of his first four-hit effort of the season. The right fielder owns a 12-game hitting streak and has been phenomenal in May with a .992 OPS across 21 games. The 25-year-old has been locked in at the plate all season, slashing .301/.399/.580 with seven homers, 12 doubles, eight triples, 28 RBI, 34 runs and six stolen bases through 49 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Carroll See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 232 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)2 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 222 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 222 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 213 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Carroll See More