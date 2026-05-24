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Corbin Carroll News: Logs four hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Carroll went 4-for-4 with two triples, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 9-1 victory over the Rockies.

Carroll opened the scoring with an RBI triple in the first inning before adding another run-scoring triple in the sixth frame as part of his first four-hit effort of the season. The right fielder owns a 12-game hitting streak and has been phenomenal in May with a .992 OPS across 21 games. The 25-year-old has been locked in at the plate all season, slashing .301/.399/.580 with seven homers, 12 doubles, eight triples, 28 RBI, 34 runs and six stolen bases through 49 contests.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
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