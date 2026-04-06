Corbin Carroll News: Logs steal, triple in win

Carroll went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Carroll, who broke a three-game hitless streak, contributed to the win in multiple ways. The stolen base was the first of the season for the outfielder, who's stolen at least 32 bags in the three previous seasons. The triple was his second, putting him on a path for a fourth consecutive campaign with double-digit triples.