Corbin Carroll News: Makes second spring appearance
Carroll batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 in Saturday's spring game against San Francisco.
Carroll made his second Cactus League start, both coming as the designated hitter, following a one-month recovery from surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his right hand. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the outfielder will likely serve as the DH for Sunday's game, too, according to Bailey Leasure of Arizona Sports. Carroll is expected to get as many plate appearances as possible leading up to Opening Day.
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