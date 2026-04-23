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Corbin Carroll News: Moving to third in the order

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 7:28pm

Carroll batted third and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the White Sox.

Carroll batted third for the first time this season after serving as the No. 2 batter since Opening Day. That will be the arrangement going forward Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. As part of the tweak, Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo will tandem between batting leadoff and second, a couple of good on-base batters that could set up Carroll with more RBI potential. "I think (Marte) and Perdomo are fine, and it will continue to be fine," Lovullo said. "I just felt like Corbin third with the slug, with two guys potentially getting on base." Carroll is slashing .296/.396/.580 with three home runs, four triples, six doubles, four steals, 17 RBI and 17 runs scored over 23 contests.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
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