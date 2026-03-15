Corbin Carroll News: Nearing return to defense
Manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Carroll (hand) is expected to play the outfield in games Wednesday or Thursday, likely in a backfield game, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.
Carroll is making his third appearance of spring training Sunday at designated hitter, and he should be cleared to play the outfield after just a few more days. The 25-year-old underwent surgery in mid-February to repair the hamate bone in his right hand, but he's progressed quickly through his rehab program. Barring a setback, Carroll should be ready to start in right field Opening Day for the Diamondbacks.
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