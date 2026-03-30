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Corbin Carroll News: Powers Arizona to first victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Carroll went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a walk, two total runs and four total RBI in a 9-6 win against the Tigers on Monday.

Carroll pummeled future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, opening the scoring with an RBI triple in the first inning and tacking on a three-run homer in the second. The star outfielder was due for a breakout game after going just 2-for-11 without an extra-base hit over his first three games. Carroll put together his first career 30-30 campaign last year, and Monday's performance is the type of explosive performance that made him a consensus top-20 pick in fantasy drafts ahead of this season.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
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