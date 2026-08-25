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Corbin Carroll News: Reaches 20 steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 5:48am

Carroll went 0-for-3 with a walk and two steals in Monday's 7-0 loss to the Cubs.

One of the few bright spots from Monday's shutout was Carroll's two steals in the fourth inning. Those thefts upped his season total 20, the fourth straight year he's reached that threshold.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
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