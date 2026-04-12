Corbin Carroll News: Returns to action
Carroll started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Philadelphia.
Carroll returned to the lineup after missing two games with a tight hip flexor. His first-inning walk preceded an RBI-single by Adrian Del Castillo. Carroll was available off the bench the last two days, which indicates the issue wasn't considered serious.
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