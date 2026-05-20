Corbin Carroll News: Scores little-league home run
Carroll went 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants.
Carroll ripped an opposite field triple in the first inning and, following an error on a relay throw, gathered himself to score the first run of the game. The throw, ruled an error, plunked Carroll on the top of the head. After he initially looked to be shaken on the play, Carroll stayed in the game. The triple, his sixth of the season, extended a hit streak to eight contests, during which Carroll's gone 11-for-26 with three doubles, two triples, four home runs, two stolen bases, 10 walks, four RBI and 10 runs scored.
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