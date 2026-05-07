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Corbin Carroll News: Snaps cold stretch with homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Carroll went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Pirates on Thursday.

Carroll gave the Diamondbacks their first and only lead with a 406-foot solo blast in the third inning. He added a single to notch his first multi-hit game since April 30. Carroll had been enduring a cold May, going just 1-for-19 through his first five games of the month. He'll look to use Thursday's performance as a starting point for a turnaround.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
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