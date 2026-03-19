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Corbin Carroll News: Still at DH

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Carroll started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a stolen base and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's spring game against the Cubs.

Carroll is still getting his timing down after missing the first two-and-a-half weeks of Cactus League games. The home run was a positive sign in that regard. He's gone 2-for-13 over four contests, all while serving as the DH, but a report earlier this week indicated a plan to have him return to the outfield later this week.

Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks
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