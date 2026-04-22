Corbin Carroll News: Three hits, two steals in win
Carroll went 3-for-4 with a triple, a walk, one RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-7 win over the White Sox.
Carroll looks to be fine after an injury scare due to lower-back tightness over the weekend. The outfielder is already up to a major-league-leading four triples this season. He's added a .312/.413/.610 slash line with three home runs, 17 RBI, 17 runs scored and four stolen bases across 22 contests. Carroll could be poised for a big season if his early improvements in the rate stats hold up throughout the year.
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