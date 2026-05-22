Corbin Carroll News: Walks off Rockies
Carroll went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Thursday's 2-1 win over Colorado.
It wasn't a glitzy, walk-off home run, but Carroll's two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning accomplished the same goal, giving Arizona its fifth consecutive win. Earlier in the game, he knocked in the team's first run on a fielder's choice. The single extended Carroll's hit streak to nine games, during which he's gone 12-for-31 (.387) with seven extra-base hits, six RBI and 10 runs scored.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Carroll See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21Yesterday
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21Yesterday
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 175 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 157 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Carroll See More