Corbin Carroll News: Walks off Rockies

Carroll went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Thursday's 2-1 win over Colorado.

It wasn't a glitzy, walk-off home run, but Carroll's two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning accomplished the same goal, giving Arizona its fifth consecutive win. Earlier in the game, he knocked in the team's first run on a fielder's choice. The single extended Carroll's hit streak to nine games, during which he's gone 12-for-31 (.387) with seven extra-base hits, six RBI and 10 runs scored.