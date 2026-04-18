Corbin Martin News: Contract selected
The Cubs selected Martin's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Martin will join the big-league bullpen for the first time this season after giving up one earned run in two innings with Iowa. Cade Horton (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.
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