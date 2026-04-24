Corbin Martin News: Converts save Friday

Martin struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers.

Martin has allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out two over four scoreless innings in the majors this season. The 30-year-old right-hander is getting steady usage since the Cubs selected his contract from Triple-A Iowa last Saturday. The Cubs' bullpen is in flux currently since Daniel Palencia (lat), Caleb Thielbar (hamstring), Phil Maton (knee) and Hunter Harvey (triceps) are all on the injured list. Martin is one of four pitchers to log a save for the Cubs this season, and only Thielbar has multiple saves despite the team's first-place standing in the NL Central. It's unclear if Martin will be called on again for save chances in the near term, but he's pitched well enough to earn some additional looks in the late innings.