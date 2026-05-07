Corbin Martin headshot

Corbin Martin News: DFA'd by Cubs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

The Cubs designated Martin for assignment Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Martin pitched well initially after being added to the Cubs' roster last month, but he was scored upon in each of his last three appearances. Gavin Hollowell will absorb his spot in the bullpen.

Corbin Martin
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Martin See More
Week 6 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 6 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Week 5 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 5 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
10 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago
Mound Musings: Take a Shot!
MLB
Mound Musings: Take a Shot!
Author Image
Brad Johnson
259 days ago