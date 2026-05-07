Corbin Martin News: DFA'd by Cubs
The Cubs designated Martin for assignment Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Martin pitched well initially after being added to the Cubs' roster last month, but he was scored upon in each of his last three appearances. Gavin Hollowell will absorb his spot in the bullpen.
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