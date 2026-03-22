Corbin Martin News: Falls short in roster bid
The Cubs reassigned Martin to minor-league camp Sunday.
Martin made 17 appearances in the big leagues with Baltimore in 2025, but he lost his spot on the 40-man roster in September and then signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs over the winter. The veteran righty was unable to secure a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen and is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Iowa.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Martin See More
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: Take a Shot!213 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups231 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: The Trade Winds Are Blowing234 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move248 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions ReviewsOctober 22, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Martin See More