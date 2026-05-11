Corbin Martin News: Sent outright to Triple-A
The Cubs outrighted Martin to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.
Martin passed through waivers after being removed from the 40-man roster last week. He has the ability to decline the outright assignment and elect free agency, but it's unclear what Martin's plans are.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Martin See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 6 FAAB Results7 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?10 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 5 FAAB Results14 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?14 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: Take a Shot!263 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corbin Martin See More