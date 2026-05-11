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Corbin Martin News: Sent outright to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

The Cubs outrighted Martin to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

Martin passed through waivers after being removed from the 40-man roster last week. He has the ability to decline the outright assignment and elect free agency, but it's unclear what Martin's plans are.

Corbin Martin
Chicago Cubs
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