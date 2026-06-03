Corey Seager Injury: Begins rehab assignment
Seager (back) started at shortstop and went 1-for-2 for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday.
Seager played three innings before being removed. In addition to getting on base, he had a few opportunities in the field to start a rehab assignment. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker described it as a "really good day" for Seager, per Joe Harris and Theo DeRosa of MLB.com. He's been on the 10-day injured list since May 18 with lower back inflammation.
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