Corey Seager Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

The Rangers sent Seager (back) to Double-A Frisco on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.

Seager's recovery from lower-back inflammation has come along more slowly than anticipated, but he's finally been cleared to test himself in a game setting. As long as he's able to avoid setbacks, Seager should be ready to rejoin the Rangers' active roster later this week. He's been on the shelf since mid-May due to the injury.