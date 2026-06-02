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Corey Seager Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2026 at 9:27am

The Rangers sent Seager (back) to Double-A Frisco on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.

Seager's recovery from lower-back inflammation has come along more slowly than anticipated, but he's finally been cleared to test himself in a game setting. As long as he's able to avoid setbacks, Seager should be ready to rejoin the Rangers' active roster later this week. He's been on the shelf since mid-May due to the injury.

Corey Seager
Texas Rangers
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