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Corey Seager Injury: Expected to return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 3:33pm

The Rangers are expected to activate Seager (back) from the injured list Friday prior to the series opener versus the Guardians, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Seager began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Tuesday, and he's ready to come off the IL after going 1-for-5 in two minor-league games. The shortstop hit the 10-day injured list May 18 due to lower-back inflammation and had some postponements in his recovery along the way. The Rangers are likely to send Cody Freeman and Alejandro Osuna down, opening up a spot for Seager and another player.

Corey Seager
Texas Rangers
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