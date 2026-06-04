Corey Seager Injury: Expected to return Friday

The Rangers are expected to activate Seager (back) from the injured list Friday prior to the series opener versus the Guardians, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Seager began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Tuesday, and he's ready to come off the IL after going 1-for-5 in two minor-league games. The shortstop hit the 10-day injured list May 18 due to lower-back inflammation and had some postponements in his recovery along the way. The Rangers are likely to send Cody Freeman and Alejandro Osuna down, opening up a spot for Seager and another player.