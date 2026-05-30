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Corey Seager Injury: Fields grounders, takes live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 11:21am

Seager (back) fielded groundballs and participated in live batting practice Saturday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Seager had been slated to face live pitching last weekend, but that was scrapped because the veteran shortstop hadn't been recovering as well as hoped. However, Seager's activity level Saturday suggests that he's making progress toward a return. Manager Skip Schumaker said that Seager's live batting practice Saturday went well.

Corey Seager
Texas Rangers
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