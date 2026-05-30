Corey Seager Injury: Fields grounders, takes live BP
Seager (back) fielded groundballs and participated in live batting practice Saturday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Seager had been slated to face live pitching last weekend, but that was scrapped because the veteran shortstop hadn't been recovering as well as hoped. However, Seager's activity level Saturday suggests that he's making progress toward a return. Manager Skip Schumaker said that Seager's live batting practice Saturday went well.
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