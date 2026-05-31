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Corey Seager Injury: Gearing up for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Sunday that Seager (back) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment during the upcoming week, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Seager had been scheduled to take part in an on-field work prior to Sunday's game against the Royals, and assuming he emerges from it no worse for the wear, he'll report to an affiliate within the next few days. Though Seager hasn't required a rehab assignment at any point over the past three seasons during his previous five stints on the injured list, the Rangers are requiring him to play in the minors for the first time since 2023 due to the nature of the injury and what physical tests he still needs to pass, per McFarland. Seager, who has been on the shelf since May 18, will likely play in two or three games with Double-A Frisco beginning Tuesday before the Rangers decide whether to continue his assignment through the weekend or activate him from the 10-day IL.

Corey Seager
Texas Rangers
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