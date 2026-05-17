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Corey Seager Injury: Headed back to Arlington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Seager (back) is heading back to Arlington to see the Rangers' back specialist, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Seager won't be available for at least the team's first game in Colorado as the Rangers begin a three-game set against the Rockies on Monday. The 32-year-old underwent an MRI on Sunday and the results are still pending. In his absence, Ezequiel Duran has made back-to-back starts at shortstop, and he'll likely hold down that spot if Seager is forced to miss additional action moving forward.

Corey Seager
Texas Rangers
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