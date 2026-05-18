Corey Seager Injury: Heads to IL with back inflammation
The Rangers placed Seager on the 10-day injured list Monday with lower-back inflammation.
Seager had been unavailable the last few days, and after the shortstop was recently evaluated by a back specialist, the Rangers heeded the recommendation to put the shortstop on the IL. Per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, president of baseball operations Chris Young believes Seager can return from the IL prior to the start of the team's next homestand, which begins May 25. Ezequiel Duran will continue to fill in at shortstop for the Rangers until Seager is back in action.
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