Corey Seager Injury: Out of lineup due to back spasms

Seager is dealing with back spasms and isn't in Texas' lineup Saturday versus Houston, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Seager was also held out of the lineup Friday, but that was presumed to be a rest day in the midst of the shortstop's 0-for-27 skid at the plate. It's not clear when Seager's back began bothering him, though Landry notes that the issue is considered minor and that Seager could be back in the lineup Sunday. Ezequiel Duran is starting at shortstop for the Rangers on Saturday.