Corey Seager Injury: Out of lineup due to back spasms
Seager is dealing with back spasms and isn't in Texas' lineup Saturday versus Houston, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Seager was also held out of the lineup Friday, but that was presumed to be a rest day in the midst of the shortstop's 0-for-27 skid at the plate. It's not clear when Seager's back began bothering him, though Landry notes that the issue is considered minor and that Seager could be back in the lineup Sunday. Ezequiel Duran is starting at shortstop for the Rangers on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Seager See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 511 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target21 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 2224 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Seager See More