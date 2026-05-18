Corey Seager Injury: Placed on 10-day IL
The Rangers placed Seager on the 10-day injured list Monday with lower-back inflammation.
Seager has been unavailable the last few days and had been set to visit a back specialist, and evidently that visit resulted in a recommendation to put the shortstop on the IL. Per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, president of baseball operations Chris Young believes Seager can return to the active roster prior to the start of the team's next homestand May 25. Ezequiel Duran will continue to fill in at shortstop for the Rangers until Seager can make it back.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Seager See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 162 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 162 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 513 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Seager See More