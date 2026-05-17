Corey Seager Injury: Remains sidelined Sunday

Seager (back) is not in Texas' starting lineup Sunday versus the Astros.

Seager is out of the lineup for the third straight day, as he's said to be dealing with minor back spasms. The veteran shortstop is considered day-to-day, and it's unclear if he's available off the bench. Ezequiel Duran is starting at shortstop for the second straight day in Seager's stead.