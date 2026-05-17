Corey Seager Injury: Remains sidelined Sunday
Seager (back) is not in Texas' starting lineup Sunday versus the Astros.
Seager is out of the lineup for the third straight day, as he's said to be dealing with minor back spasms. The veteran shortstop is considered day-to-day, and it's unclear if he's available off the bench. Ezequiel Duran is starting at shortstop for the second straight day in Seager's stead.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Seager See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 16Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategies for Saturday, May 16Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 512 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Corey Seager See More