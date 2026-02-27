Corey Seager Injury: Scratched due to illness
Seager was scratched from Friday's lineup against the White Sox due to an illness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Manager Skip Schumaker said Seager will be sidelined for at least a couple days. Cameron Cauley is starting at shortstop versus Chicago on Friday.
