Corey Seager headshot

Corey Seager Injury: Scratched due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Seager was scratched from Friday's lineup against the White Sox due to an illness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Manager Skip Schumaker said Seager will be sidelined for at least a couple days. Cameron Cauley is starting at shortstop versus Chicago on Friday.

Corey Seager
Texas Rangers
