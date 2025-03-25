Corey Seager Injury: Should be ready for Opening Day

Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said Tuesday that he's confident that Seager (calf) will be in the lineup for Thursday's season opener versus the Red Sox, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Seager will conclude spring training having missed the Rangers' final three games due to calf soreness, but both Young and manager Bruce Bochy have downplayed concerns about the shortstop's health heading into Opening Day. That said, even if Seager is cleared to start Thursday, it wouldn't be surprising if he received a day off at some point during the season-opening four-game series if the calf issue continues to linger.