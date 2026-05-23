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Corey Seager Injury: Still targeting upcoming homestand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Seager (back) did some jogging in the outfield at Angels Stadium on Friday and said afterward that it's "definitely the goal" to return for the team's upcoming homestand, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports. However, Seager added that he needs to see how his back responds to some workouts before he can resume full baseball activities.

When Seager landed on the injured list, Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said he believed Seager could return May 25 when first eligible, for the start of a seven-game homestand. It sounds like that's still a possibility, though the fact Seager hasn't yet resumed full baseball activities clouds this picture a bit. Seager's production has fallen off a cliff so far in his age-32 season, but his track record as a five-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger suggests he'll find his way eventually.

Corey Seager
Texas Rangers
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