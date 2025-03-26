Corey Seager Injury: Takes live BP, expected to play
Seager (calf) took live batting practice Wednesday and is expected to be ready for Thursday's opener versus the Red Sox, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Seager was held out of the Rangers' final three exhibition contests because of a sore calf, but he doesn't seem to be in any danger of missing Opening Day. The shortstop has reached the 30-homer mark in all three regular seasons with Texas.
