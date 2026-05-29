Corey Seager Injury: Taking live BP on Saturday
Seager (back) is expected to take live batting practice Saturday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Seager was originally supposed to begin facing live pitching last weekend, but the Rangers opted to push it back after determining the 32-year-old hadn't been recovering as quickly as they originally hoped. How he handles Saturday's live session will likely go a long way in determining how far he is from coming off the injured list.
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