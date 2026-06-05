Corey Seager News: Activated from injured list

The Rangers activated Seager (back) from the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Seager has been shelved since mid-May with lower-back inflammation, but he's been cleared to return to action after going 1-for-5 in a couple rehab games with Double-A Frisco. The shortstop had been in an offensive rut before getting hurt, going 0-for-25 over his last seven games. Seager will be back in the Rangers' lineup as they kick off a weekend series against the Guardians.