Corey Seager News: Activated from injured list
The Rangers activated Seager (back) from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Seager has been shelved since mid-May with lower-back inflammation, but he's been cleared to return to action after going 1-for-5 in a couple rehab games with Double-A Frisco. The shortstop had been in an offensive rut before getting hurt, going 0-for-25 over his last seven games. Seager will be back in the Rangers' lineup as they kick off a weekend series against the Guardians.
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