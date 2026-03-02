Corey Seager News: Back in action after illness
Seager (illness) will start at shortstop and bat third in Monday's Cactus League game versus the Guardians.
Seager was scratched from the Rangers' lineup Friday and wound up missing a couple additional days of action due to illness, but he's ready to roll for Monday's tilt. The veteran shortstop is 1-for-7 with a 1:2 BB:K in the early going this spring.
