Corey Seager News: Continues to heat up

Seager went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a 2-0 win over the Nationals on Thursday.

Seager produced Texas' first run with a solo blast to left-center field in the third inning. He added a double in the fifth frame to record his fourth consecutive multi-hit performance. Over that stretch, Seager is batting an even .500 (6-for-12) with three extra-base hits. As a whole, the 2026 campaign has been a struggle for Seager, as he's still sitting on a .730 OPS, which is on pace for the lowest mark of his career. However, if he can remain hot he can still make a big impact down the stretch for a Rangers squad that is currently tied for the final wild-card spot in the American League.