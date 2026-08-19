Corey Seager News: Doubles during win
Seager went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Nationals.
Seager singled in his first plate appearance before doubling in the third inning and eventually coming around to score when Justin Foscue drew a bases-loaded walk. The multi-hit performance continued a strong stretch for Seager since returning from the injured list, as he's batting .302 with a pair of home runs across 15 games since being activated.
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