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Corey Seager News: Drills seventh homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Seager went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Yankees.

The 32-year-old shortstop ended a 10-game dry spell without a homer Wednesday. Seager isn't hitting for much average in the early going, but he's getting on base at a healthy clip while supplying a decent amount of power. Through 153 plate appearances, he's slashing .214/.314/.420 with seven long balls, six doubles, 19 RBI and 19 walks.

Corey Seager
Texas Rangers
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