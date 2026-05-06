Corey Seager News: Drills seventh homer
Seager went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Yankees.
The 32-year-old shortstop ended a 10-game dry spell without a homer Wednesday. Seager isn't hitting for much average in the early going, but he's getting on base at a healthy clip while supplying a decent amount of power. Through 153 plate appearances, he's slashing .214/.314/.420 with seven long balls, six doubles, 19 RBI and 19 walks.
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