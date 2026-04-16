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Corey Seager News: Getting first day off Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 9:43am

Seager is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

It will be Seager's first day off this season after he started each of the Rangers' first 18 contests. After going 6-for-18 at the plate with two home runs and five RBI in March, Seager has struggled since the calendar flipped to April. He's 7-for-46 with three homers, seven RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and a 7:15 BB:K this month. Ezequiel Duran is making the start at shortstop and batting ninth Thursday.

Corey Seager
Texas Rangers
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