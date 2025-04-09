Corey Seager News: Homers twice in win

Seager went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Seager opened the scoring with a first-inning homer off Shota Imanaga before adding a second long ball off Nate Pearson in the seventh, extending the Rangers' lead to 6-1. Seager looks to be heating up at the plate -- he now has back-to-back two-hit games after going 5-for-31 (.161) with just one homer in his first nine contests this year.