Corey Seager News: Keeps mashing Friday

Seager went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 2-0 win over Detroit.

Friday marked Seager's third multi-RBI outing in 13 games to open the month of July. The star shortstop endured a miserable June -- he hit just .188 while slugging .353 last month -- but he's returned to the form fantasy managers have grown accustomed to seeing since then. Through 48 at-bats in July, Seager is hitting .354 with three home runs, six doubles and nine RBI.