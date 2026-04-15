Corey Seager News: Lifts fifth homer
Seager went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.
Seager has just three hits over his last eight games (3-for-27), but all of those knocks have gone for extra bases. He's also drawn a walk in six of those contests, but he's added 10 strikeouts in that span. The contact has been good for the shortstop when he connects, but he's struggling with the second part of that equation. He's batting .203 with a .774 OPS, five homers, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored, a double and one stolen base over 18 contests.
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