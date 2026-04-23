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Corey Seager News: Mashes homer in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Seager went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 6-1 victory versus the Pirates on Thursday.

Seager broke the game open in the fourth inning, belting a three-run shot to right field to give the Rangers a 6-0 lead. The veteran shortstop had been in the midst of a mini-slump coming into the contest, going just 1-for-15 at the plate with six strikeouts over his previous four games. Seager hasn't been hitting to his usual standard this season, slashing just .207/.317/.448 through 104 plate appearances, but he does have six homers, 16 RBI and 17 runs along with one stolen base.

Corey Seager
Texas Rangers
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