Corey Seager News: Not in lineup Friday
Seager is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.
Seager is 0-for-25 at the plate over his last seven games and will get a breather, as Ezequiel Duran moves over to shortstop for Texas. On the season, Seager is slashing a disappointing .179/.286/.353 with seven home runs, 20 RBI, 22 runs scored, one stolen base and a 22:50 BB:K across 182 plate appearances.
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