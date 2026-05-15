Corey Seager News: Not in lineup Friday

Seager is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.

Seager is 0-for-25 at the plate over his last seven games and will get a breather, as Ezequiel Duran moves over to shortstop for Texas. On the season, Seager is slashing a disappointing .179/.286/.353 with seven home runs, 20 RBI, 22 runs scored, one stolen base and a 22:50 BB:K across 182 plate appearances.