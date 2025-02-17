Corey Seager News: Ready to go for spring

Seager (hip/sports hernia) reported to spring training Monday and isn't expected to face any restrictions during camp.

The Rangers shut Seager down for the season last September after placing him on the 60-day injured list due to hip soreness, and he was diagnosed with a sports hernia later that month that required surgery. After a roughly two-month rehab program following his sports hernia surgery, Seager was cleared for baseball activities over the winter and appears to have had a relatively normal offseason. While durability remains an annual concern, the 30-year-old shortstop has proven himself to be a four-category standout whenever he's on the field.