Corey Seager News: Resting Sunday
Seager is out of the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Athletics.
After playing in nine consecutive games for Texas, Seager will receive a breather and sit out the rubber match of the team's series with the Athletics. Ezequiel Duran will move over to shortstop and bat second Sunday.
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