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Corey Seager News: Resting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 11:54am

Seager is out of the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Athletics.

After playing in nine consecutive games for Texas, Seager will receive a breather and sit out the rubber match of the team's series with the Athletics. Ezequiel Duran will move over to shortstop and bat second Sunday.

Corey Seager
Texas Rangers
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