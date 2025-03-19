Corey Seager News: Rounding into form

Seager went 5-for-13 (.385) with six runs, two doubles, a home run, seven RBI and a 5:1 BB:K over his last six spring games.

Seager owned a .520 spring OPS at the end of play March 12, but thanks to his hot streak he raised that mark more than 300 points over the last week. Injuries remain a long-term concern for Seager, but he appears healthy and ready to go with the regular season just over a week ago.