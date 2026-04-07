Corey Seager News: Scores, knocks in run in win
Seager went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 2-1 win over Seattle.
Seager, who entered the contest on a 1-for-12 run with zero RBI over the previous three games, turned that trend around immediately. He helped erase an early Seattle lead in the first inning with an RBI-single. He later scored the game-winning run. Seager's played all 10 of the Rangers' games thus far and is batting .270 with three home runs, six RBI, a stolen base and seven runs scored.
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